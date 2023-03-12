SVB's investment banking arm explores buying lender back, Bloomberg News reports

A notice hangs on the door of Silicon Valley Bank located in San Francisco
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The managers of Silicon Valley Bank's investment banking arm, SVB Securities, are exploring ways to buy the collapsed lender back from its parent company, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

SVB Securities Chief Executive Officer Jeff Leerink and his team are seeking help to finance a potential management buyout of the business, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Silicon Valley Bank and SVB Securities did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

There is no certainty that a deal will be reached and other potential buyers could also emerge for the unit, Bloomberg said.

On Friday, startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

California banking regulators closed the bank, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for the later disposition of its assets.

Earlier on Saturday, SVB Securities said its business operations would not be directly impacted by the FDIC taking control of its parent company. "SVB Securities is financially stable and will continue to operate as usual," Leerink said in a statement.

SVB Financial Group is working with an investment bank and a law firm to find buyers for its other assets, which include SVB Securities, Reuters reported on Friday, adding that these assets could attract competitors and private equity firms.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Californian tech bank SVB sows global fear about rising cost of money

    For months, investors had shrugged off the threat of rising interest rates. U.S. tech bank SVB Financial Group's scramble for fresh capital, after losing $1.8 billion selling a package of bonds to meet depositor demands for cash, sparked a global rout in bank stocks - and a rethink. In SVB's case, venture capital clients pulled money from the bank because they struggled to raise funds elsewhere, forcing its hasty sale of bonds at a loss.

  • Schwab Has Worst Drop in Years After SVB, Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst two-day stretch since 2016 for Charles Schwab Corp. looks like a case of bad timing for the buyers behind a large block trade in the brokerage.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSchwab is down 17% sin

  • HPS, Oaktree Among Firms Pitching Deals for Trapped SVB Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- HPS Investment Partners and Oaktree Capital Management are among investment firms that are offering to provide financing to companies with cash trapped at Silicon Valley Bank, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank

  • Khosla Ventures Tells Some Startups Firm Will Cover Payroll

    (Bloomberg) -- Khosla Ventures sent an email to founders saying that the venture capital firm would step in and cover payroll for some of its portfolio companies if they had shortfalls because of funds tied up with Silicon Valley Bank. Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swi

  • SVB CEO Becker addresses employees with 'heavy heart' in video

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Greg Becker, the chief executive of SVB Financial Group, sent a video message to employees acknowledging the "incredibly difficult" 48 hours leading up to the collapse of its Silicon Valley Bank on Friday. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was named receiver of Silicon Valley Bank after California banking regulators closed it on Friday. He asked employees to "hang around, try to support each other, try to support our clients, work together" to get a better outcome for the company.

  • Indonesia tech firm GoTo to cut 600 more jobs - statement

    About 600 roles will be affected, the company said in a statement, following 1,300 jobs that were cut late last year. "One such change is the consolidation of certain businesses and teams across the ecosystem, to create a more streamlined organization that is better equipped to respond to market demands," GoTo said, adding GoTo Financial's merchant business would be redesigned. GoTo said last month that adjusted EBITDA is expected to turn positive in the last quarter of 2023 due to its cost management measures.

  • Bank of London weighs rescue bid for Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm - Sky News

    The British bank has appointed investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to advise it on its interest in Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (SVB UK), the report said, citing a source familiar with the matter. The Bank of London declined to comment on the report, while SVB did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

  • Tories Fear Sunak’s Immigration Gamble May Fail to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeRishi Sunak’s plan to tackle illegal migration may be an unworkable gamble, members of his government say.The British prime minister announced legislation on Tuesday to put a legal d

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • US Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve are weighing creating a fund that would allow regulators to backstop more deposits at banks that run into trouble following Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly C

  • SVB Collapse: Legendary Financier Bill Ackman Warns of Massive Bank Runs

    The hedge fund manager says that it is likely that Silicon Valley depositors will have access to around 50% of their funds on Monday, but the remaining 50% will not be available for 3-6 months.

  • In rift with Biden, Manchin vows to block oil, gas nominee

    In a sign of a deepening rift among Democrats on energy issues, conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he will not move forward on President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee oil and gas leasing at the Interior Department. Manchin, of West Virginia, chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and has great influence on energy and environmental issues in the closely divided Senate. In an op-ed Friday, he cited a leaked memo signed by nominee Laura Daniel-Davis that proposed charging oil companies higher rates for drilling off the Alaska coast.

  • Georgians rally even as parliament scraps 'foreign agent' bill

    Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators rallied on Friday outside Georgia's parliament as lawmakers formally withdrew legislation reminiscent of Kremlin-designed rules used to hush dissent and which had sparked days of protests.The mood was festive outside the legislature where the throngs of Georgians against the legislation blew whistles, waved their red and white flag and held signs that read: "We are Europe".The protests reflect internal turmoil over the geopolitical destiny of Georgia, which aims to join the EU and NATO but also maintain fraught ties with Russia after a 2008 invasion.Georgian lawmakers voted down the bill in second reading Friday after just one MP out of 36 backed the bill that critics had likened to Russian laws used to pressure civil society."This is a victory. We won thanks to our unity," said one of the demonstrators outside parliament, 21-year-old student Irina Shurgaia."The whole world saw that Georgians are united in their resolve to be part of the European family," she told AFP.Protesters had clashed with police on Tuesday and Wednesday and law enforcement fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse the large-scale demonstrations.The Georgian Dream ruling party buckled under pressure, announcing on Thursday that it would drop the bill.But opposition parties said their protests would continue anyway, saying there were no guarantees "that Georgia is firmly on a pro-Western course."Concerns have mounted that the Georgian government is flirting with the Kremlin and putting the Black Sea nation on an authoritarian path.- 'Anti-Russian' sentiment -President Salome Zurabishvili sent a message of support to the protesters congratulating them on their "first victory.""There is distrust towards the government as we pursue our European path," she late Thursday in a televised address from New York.But the Kremlin on Friday criticised that the president had issued her remarks from the United States and accused a third-party of stoking "anti-Russian" sentiment in the ex-Soviet republic."We see where the president of Georgia is addressing her people from," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.&nbsp;He said that as far as Moscow was concerned the protests were a domestic issue for Georgia and said the divisive law in Georgia actually mirrored US legislation, not Russian.The European Union, United States and France welcomed the Georgian government's dropping of the bill.The bloc called on Georgia to implement reforms the EU has put forward as a condition to granting the Black Sea nation a membership candidate status.French President Emmanuel Macron said that pro-European Georgia "can count" on France."Georgians' commitment to democratic values, freedom of the press and freedom of association has been heard," Macron tweeted.Georgian authorities have faced mounting international criticism over a perceived backsliding on democracy, seriously damaging Tbilisi's ties with Brussels.The ruling party has insisted it remains committed to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bid, enshrined in the constitution and supported -- according to opinion polls -- by 80 percent of the population.Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova&nbsp;days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.Last June, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau, but said Tbilisi must implement reforms first.im/bur/jmm

  • 3-Round Mock Draft: 5 QBs go in 1st, Cowboys bail to Day 2

    A 102-pick mock sees the the QB projections shaken up after the combine and some interesting strategies to take care of problem areas. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • GE lends helping hands to jet engine suppliers to sidestep supply-chain challenges

    General Electric Co sent 12 machinists from its Rutland, Vermont, facility across the country last fall to help a sub-supplier in Arizona that was so short of workers it could not add a second work shift. GE's action on the day after Thanksgiving was not an isolated case, Chief Executive Larry Culp said. The company has deployed its machinists and hundreds of engineers to suppliers and sub-suppliers in the United States to address the bottlenecks that are hampering production of its jet engines.

  • Feds issue new indictment against Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband on fraud charges

    The widespread federal fraud case against “Violence in Boston” founder Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband Clark Grant returned to federal court on Thursday in a 27-count superseding indictment charging additional schemes to defraud the City of Boston out of COVID-19 relief funds and rental assistance money.

  • US weighs new fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail, Bloomberg News says

    Regulators discussed the new special vehicle in conversations with banking executives and hope such a measure would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The new vehicle is part of the agency's contingency planning as panic spreads about the health of banks focused on the venture capital and startup communities, the report added. The U.S. Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Sweat Off, Cans On: These Are the Best Headphones for Working Out

    Work up a sweat at the gym or at home, without sweating your music too

  • Silicon Valley Bank failed. FDIC covers some of the money, but only up to $250,000.

    Banks don't fail frequently. Silicon Valley Bank was the first since 2020. Since the bank is FDIC-insured many customers will gain access to deposits

  • SVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- As US regulators seek a buyer for the remnants of SVB Financial Group, they’ll be working to find a home for sprawling commercial-banking operations, a wealth unit, an investment bank and a fund manager.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses Aft