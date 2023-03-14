Silicon Valley Bank parent company and top executives sued after collapse - latest updates

Silicon Valley Bank executives have been sued by shareholders - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The parent company of Silicon Valley Bank and two of its top executives have been sued by shareholders over the collapse of the tech-focussed lender.

Shareholders accused SVB Financial Group chief executive Greg Becker and chief financial officer Daniel Beck of concealing how rising interest rates would impact the bank.

They said it was unclear how it was "particularly susceptible" to a bank run.

Banks hold large portfolios of bonds, which lose value when interest rates rise.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed when customers started withdrawing their deposits after learning the lender had lost $1.8bn on bonds as the US Federal Reserve continued to raise interest rates to tackle inflation.

They began withdrawing their deposits as it sought to raise $2.25bn with a new share offering to give it the liquidity it needed.

The proposed class action, filed on Monday in the federal court in San Jose, California, comes as global financial stocks have lost $465bn in two days following the bank’s collapse.

Joe Biden reassured Americans that they "can have confidence that the banking system is safe" and that their deposits will be honoured in an attempt to avert a wider crisis of confidence in the banking sector.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has named Tim Mayopoulos, the former chief of Fannie Mae, as the chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank.

He said the bank would conduct business as usual, adding: "I recognise the past few days have been an extremely challenging time for our clients and our employees, and we are grateful for the support of the amazing community we serve."

SVB Financial has been contacted for comment.

08:05 AM

Bond rally continues as investors bet series of interest rate rises nearing end

The German two-year yield has extended its rally as investors reduce bets that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates by half a percentage point in March, as had been heavily touted.

The two-year yield has dropped as much as 26 basis points and sits at 2.42pc.

US two-year yields have led the way this week with their biggest decline since the 1980s, tumbling more than a percentage point in the space of three days as traders moved to price in two Federal Reserve rate cuts within six months.

Similar-dated yields across every developed-market economy outside Japan all dropped at least 39 basis points.

German 2y yields keep falling. Down 24bps to 2.45% on sharply revised #ECB rate bets. pic.twitter.com/5r0V3T1tw9 — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) March 14, 2023

07:54 AM

Workers suffer sharpest fall in real earnings since 2009

Jake Finney, economist at PwC UK, said UK workers have experienced the sharpest fall in their real earnings since 2009 as strong pay growth fell back faster than inflation.

Inflation-adjusted total pay fell annually by 3.2pc in the three months to January 2023, intensifying the squeeze on households. Mr Finney said:

This was primarily driven by falls to private sector pay growth, as rising public sector pay growth gradually started to close the gap with the private sector. More positively, the number of inactive workers fell for the fifth consecutive month. There are now around 100,000 fewer inactive workers in the three months to January 2023 than in the previous period. We expect that high levels of inactivity will be a key focus of the Budget, with the Chancellor likely to introduce measures to support people to return to work, such as health MOT programmes. Elsewhere, the labour market continues to cool as the economy slows down. Vacancies have fallen for eight consecutive periods and are now down around 15pc from their peak. The sharpest fall in vacancies occurred in the real estate sector, which is entering a slowdown following increases to mortgage rates.

After taking inflation into account, average pay including bonuses fell by 3.2% in the year to November 2022-January 2023, or 2.4% excluding bonuses.



➡ https://t.co/NgsKjglHPf pic.twitter.com/VoJEgyjEjx — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 14, 2023

07:47 AM

Businesses need 'fuller explanation' on long-term sickness, says BCC

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), said:

Today's ONS figures provide further evidence of historic tightness in the labour market. Despite a slight fall, there are still over 1.12m vacancies across the UK. This confirms our own research that most firms are still trying to recruit staff. Finding appropriately skilled workers is one of the top issues for businesses, and many tell us that this prevents them from fulfilling orders or expanding. There are several levers which the Government can pull to ease the tightness in the market. Firstly, alleviating childcare costs could give greater flexibility to those looking to return to the labour market. The Government's plan in tomorrow's Budget to start paying childcare costs on Universal Credit up front is positive news, but further tax relief on childcare costs and reforms to increase childcare capacity are also needed. Secondly, there needs to be a fuller explanation of the causes of the significant number of people out of employment due to long-term illness in order for Government and businesses to invest in the right occupational health services. Occupational health services should also be made a non-taxable benefit in kind. Finally, as the BCC has repeatedly said over the last year, Government must reform the Shortage Occupation List to help firms fill urgent job vacancies from outside the UK when they cannot recruit locally.

There were 1.124 million job vacancies on average across December 2022 to February 2023.



This was down 51,000 on the previous quarter, as employers continue to cite economic pressures.



➡ https://t.co/Nawgq116z0 pic.twitter.com/9uDg7vSEMI — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 14, 2023

07:42 AM

Tougher situation for businesses seeking to recruit, warns IoD

Growth in pay in Britain - which the Bank of England is watching closely as it weighs up when to pause its run of interest rate hikes - lost pace in the three months to January, official data showed on Tuesday.

Pay excluding bonuses rose by 6.5pc compared with 6.7pc in the three months to December.

Total pay grew by an annual 5.7pc in the November-to-January period, slowing from 6pc in the previous figures, the Office for National Statistics said.

Britain's unemployment rate held at 3.7pc in the three months to January, the data also showed.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said:

The labour market is proving itself far more robust than many economists had expected. Today's data shows that we still have three hundred thousand more vacancies than before the pandemic, with unemployment, at 3.7pc, remaining at historically very low levels. While very good news for households seeking to keep the cash flowing coming in in the face of higher bills, this is a tougher situation for businesses seeking to recruit. Our own data shows staff shortages remain one of the keenest pain points for our members. Today’s data does, however, show a small and welcome reduction in economic inactivity, but this is predominantly among the younger cohort with only a very small contribution from those who had retired. Inactivity due to long-term sickness increased to a record high. We will be looking for action in tomorrow’s Budget to shift the dial and get a labour market that works better for business.

07:31 AM

Hunt: Jobs market remains strong

As the Office for National Statistics revealed an unchanged unemployment rate in the three months to January, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high. To help people's wages go further, we need to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year. Tomorrow at the Budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy, including by helping more people back into work.

07:28 AM

SVB fallout drives concern over Japanese banks' exposure to US bonds

Investors are watching closely what happens with Japan's lenders, which have heavy investments in US bonds.

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse came after it ploughed tens of billions of dollars into longer-term bonds, which lost value as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to combat inflation.

Japanese banks have also stepped up investment in foreign debt over the past decade as outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's aggressive monetary easing crushed domestic yields.

While there are not any alarm bells ringing over the health of Japan's banking sector — with the size of foreign-debt investment significantly smaller than that for domestic securities — investors are nonetheless worried over potential losses.

Japan's stocks ended sharply lower overnight, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 2.2pc to close at 27,222.04, while the broader Topix index plunged 2.7pc to 1,947.54.

Michael Makdad, senior analyst at Morningstar, said:

It's natural for equity investors to consider again the interest-rate risk of Japanese regional banks' bond holdings. I don't think Japanese depositors face risk to their deposits in any case, but the share prices of the regional banks aren’t the same as their deposits.

07:21 AM

Part-timers behind slight rise in employment, says ONS

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics, said:

Recent trends have continued, with a slight rise in employment, especially among part-timers. Detailed figures from our business surveys also show record numbers of jobs in several sectors, including law and accountancy firms, health, and pubs and restaurants. In addition, the number of people neither working nor looking for a job fell overall, driven by a drop in young people. However, a record number of people were completely outside the labour market due to long-term sickness. Although the inflation rate has come down a little, it's still outstripping earnings growth, meaning real pay continues to fall.

He added: "The number of working days lost to strikes fell in January from the very high level seen in December. Nevertheless, many days were still lost, with education the most affected sector."

07:15 AM

Boost for Hunt amid signs people are returning to work

Economic inactivity continued to fall in November to January to 21.3pc, down by 0.2 points, new figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the latest:

The drop was driven by students and retirees entering the labour market. The figures will be welcomed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who tomorrow is set to unveil his "back to work" Budget. Mr Hunt is expected to reveal a mix of carrots and sticks aimed at getting parents, early retirees and people suffering from long-term sickness back to work. Britain's employment rate also edged up slightly to 75.7pc, growing by 0.1 points. It remains below the pre-Covid level however, making the UK an outlier among advanced economies. The almost historically low unemployment rate remained stable at 3.7pc. Even amid tentative signs of a calming labour market, wage growth remains near record levels. Regular pay which excludes bonuses grew by 6.5pc in November to January. Private sector workers saw a pay lift of 7pc on average, while the public sector was at 4.8pc. For the public sector this is the highest growth since early 2006.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for November 2022-January 2023 show



▪️ employment was 75.7%

▪️ unemployment was 3.7%

▪️ economic inactivity was 21.3%



➡ https://t.co/oTTkpIIzGc pic.twitter.com/zx2vLdDkSd — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 14, 2023

07:06 AM

Good morning

The parent company and top executives of Silicon Valley Bank have been sued by shareholders of the collapsed lender, which has caused global market turmoil.

More than $465bn has been wiped off global financial stocks over the last two days amid a crisis in confidence in the banking sector.

What happened overnight

Asian shares declined while bonds rallied in early trading as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate across global markets.

In Asia, direct exposure to the risks from the US failures seemed slim so far. Still, fears of contagion persisted, sending regional benchmarks lower across the region.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.2pc to close at 27,222.04, extending losses from the day before. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.6pc to 6,992.00.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1.9pc to 2,365.18 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.2pc to 19,462.84. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.7pc to 3,245.13.

Policy-sensitive two-year government bond yields tumbled around 20 basis points in New Zealand, as did the rate on Australia’s three-year maturity.

Wall Street's three main indexes delivered a mixed performance after President Joe Biden's response to the collapse of SVB failed to reassure markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.5 points or 0.3pc to 31,819.14.

The S&P 500 shed 5.83 points or 0.2pc to 3,855.76, after a rout in bank shares saw the broad-based index seesaw between gains and losses. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite added 49.96 points or 0.5pc to 11,188.84.

Short-term Treasury yields plunged and pushed prices higher, as traders lowered their expectations of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates next week.

The yield on the two-year note dipped by more than half a percentage point, marking the largest three-day retreat since Black Monday in 1987. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury declined 17 basis points to 3.53pc.