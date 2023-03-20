Silicon Valley Bank's parent company cut off from bank's records

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo
Dietrich Knauth
·2 min read

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - SVB Financial, the bankrupt parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, has lost access to its financial records after the bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), according to court documents filed in Manhattan on Sunday.

SVB Financial is exploring options, including a potential bankruptcy sale, for its venture capital and investment banking businesses, which were not included in the FDIC's takeover of SVB. But its Chapter 11 bankruptcy has gotten off to a "challenging" start due to a breakdown in cooperation with the bridge bank set up to take over SVB's business, according to a declaration filed Sunday by SVB Financial Chief Restructuring Officer William Kosturos in U.S. bankruptcy court.

SVB Financial has no employees of its own, and the new bank's employees "cut off access" to a substantial portion of SVB Financial's "books, records, files, electronic systems and key employees," according to Kosturos.

Kosturos said SVB Financial is working to re-establish access.

SVB Financial filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, about a week after California banking regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank in the largest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

The FDIC is attempting to sell SVB and may seek a breakup of the failed lender.

The FDIC receivership removed SVB Financial's primary source of liquidity and most of its business infrastructure, as well as triggering defaults on SVB Financial's debt, forcing the company into bankruptcy, according to court documents.

SVB Financial's court filings listed $19 billion in assets, $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $3.4 billion in liabilities. About $15.5 billion of SVB Financial's asset value was attributed to the SVB banking business that was seized by regulators.

SVB Capital, the venture capital and credit investment arm of the company, manages about $9.5 billion in other investors' money spread across 30 pooled investment funds, according to Kosturos' declaration.

Those investment funds include direct venture funds that invest in companies, funds-of-funds that invest in other venture capital funds, and debt funds that provide lending and other financing solutions to startups.

SVB Securities is an investment bank that provides financial services to healthcare and technology companies, according to Kosturos' declaration.

In its court filings on Sunday, SVB Financial also made several requests intended to continue smooth operation of its business during its bankruptcy, such as asking for permission to maintain its existing bank accounts and to continue paying for services provided by SVB employees.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Alliance Aviation Services says Australian regulator delays Qantas deal review

    The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has delayed its decision until April 20, marking the fourth delay so far on the carrier's A$610.8 million ($409.97 million) buy of Alliance Aviation Services. In May last year, Qantas said it would buy the remaining 80% stake in Alliance Aviation Services in an all-stock deal to expand its footprint in the charter business.

  • Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein says bank rout may depress growth, even with robust capital

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Turmoil in the banking sector will probably weigh on economic growth as lenders become more conservative, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd Blankfein said on Sunday. "The greater risk environment for financials leads to husbanding of capital and risk-taking, less and more conservative investing and lending, and inevitably, lower growth," said Blankfein, who also served as Goldman's chairman, told Reuters. Blankfein was chairman and CEO of the storied Wall Street firm from 2006 to 2018, steering it through the global financial crisis of 2008 and its aftermath.

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, central banks act on liquidity

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -UBS sealed a deal to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss authorities said on Sunday. The Swiss central bank will supply substantial liquidity to the merged bank, it said at a news conference in the Swiss capital, Bern. It said the deal marked a solution to secure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in an exceptional situation.

  • Flagstar Bank to take over most of Signature Bank’s deposits, FDIC says

    Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bankcorp Inc., on Sunday agreed to assume most of Signature Bank's deposits and some of its loans.

  • First Republic Bank Looms Large for U.S. Regulators After Credit Suisse Sale

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are seeking to reassure investors to halt a slide in financial stocks.

  • Xi’s Embrace of Putin Dents His Chances of Playing Peacemaker on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationChinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a strong message of support for Vladimir Putin with his three-day visit to Moscow this week, even as he pitches Bei

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued defense stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden’s pledge to continue helping Ukraine against the […]

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Chris Hohn. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Chris Hohn. Christopher Hohn is a British billionaire and hedge fund manager known for his charitable work […]

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

    Key Insights Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Devon Energy fair value estimate is US$51.92 With US$46.15...

  • Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

    Income investors will enjoy the market-topping dividends that these two companies pay to shareholders.

  • A small business owner with all of her money in SVB says the company was 'jerked around' by the 'failures of the American banking system'

    Vanessa Pham, the CEO of Omsom, said Silicon Valley Bank's collapse not only posed a threat to rich VC firms, but also to small businesses.

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferSwitzerland Weighs Full or Partial Credit Suisse NationalizationUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from it

  • Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 12 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 aggressive stocks picked by hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to Aggressive Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks Picked by Hedge Funds. Aggressive investing isn’t for the faint hearted, especially during the current market turmoil where even the most stable companies are wavering […]