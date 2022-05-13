A Silicon Valley house that Mark Zuckerberg rented in the early days of Facebook is on the market for $5.3 million. Take a look inside.

In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg and two other Facebook co-founders rented a Silicon Valley home.

The 2,969-square-foot house features six bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The house was consistently filled with engineers, Facebook employees, and interns, per New York Post.

The Silicon Valley house where Mark Zuckerberg once operated the world's largest social media network, Facebook, now known as Meta, is up for sale at $5.3 million.

The foyer of the house. Courtesy of Crystal Souza

Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, and Sean Parker rented the house in 2004, Crystal Souza, realtor of Live Play Real Estate, told Insider. Zuckerberg was just 19 years old at the time, and he, Moskovitz, and Parker had just been kicked out of their previous home after the landlord found they'd attached a zipline to the chimney to jump into the pool.

Desperate for a place to live, Zuckerberg and the others came across a listing for 1743 Westbrook Avenue, owned, according to Santa Clara County Public Records, by Judy Fusco. Fusco, now 77 years old, told the New York Post last year that Zuckerberg never even set foot inside the house before renting it, and simply handed her a $10,000 check to secure the lease.

The trio moved in in September 2004, but they were not the only guests: Facebook employees, including engineers and interns, soon filled the six-bedroom house. The interns stayed in bunk beds in the sunroom, Fusco told the Post.

The state of the house in 2004 was a far cry from what it is today. When Zuckerberg and the team resided there, the house only had essential furniture from IKEA and beanbags, per Facebook: The Inside Story by Steven Levy. Zuckerberg did not even have a dresser and kept his clothes in a pile.

Fusco and Zuckerberg did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The home is located in the prestigious Country Club neighborhood of Los Altos Hills.

Country Club, Los Altos Hill. Courtesy of Crystal Souza

Situated 45-minutes away from San Francisco, Los Altos Hill is home to some of the wealthiest tech tycoons, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai. In Bloomberg's 2020 Richest Places index, Los Altos Hills was ranked the fifth wealthiest community in the US. The average household income there is an estimated $405,073.

Based on Zillow Home Value Index, the average price for a home in Los Altos Hills is $5,596,953, up by 18.9% from the past year. With a listing price of $5,298,000, the sale price for "Casa de Facebook" is just under the new average.

Courtesy of Crystal Souza

Sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows are fitted in most of the communal rooms for natural sunlight to pour in, as seen in the house's virtual tour.

Like Zuckerberg's current home in Palo Alto, California, the house at 1743 Westbrook Avenue features timber flooring.

The living room is fitted with expansive bay windows that open to a balcony.

The spacious living room. Courtesy of Crystal Souza

The windows offer a view of the nearby creek, according to the listing.

The living room leads into the dining area and open kitchen featuring a center island and breakfast nook.

The dining area and kitchen. Courtesy of Crystal Souza

(Source: 360-degree house tour listing)

Zuckerberg and his team eventually moved out of the house and into their first official office in downtown Palo Alto on Emerson Street in 2005.

The balcony overlooks trees. Courtesy of Crystal Souza

But Fusco told the New York Post that she still occasionally heard from them after moving out.

"Sean would come to me repeatedly asking me to invest, telling me I would be a billionaire one day if I did," Fusco said.

