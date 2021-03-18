Silicon Valley's most expensive property, a 74-acre compound with 7 homes, just listed for $135 million. Take a look at the sprawling estate.

Katie Warren
·4 min read
silicon valley estate green gables
There's plenty of patio space for al fresco dining and entertaining. Christie’s International Real Estate

Green Gables, a sprawling 74-acre estate in Woodside, California, has hit the market for $135 million.

silicon valley estate green gables
An aerial view of Green Gables' main residence. Christie’s International Real Estate

It's the most expensive and one of the largest private homes for sale in the Silicon Valley area, according to reports from Bloomberg and the San Francisco Chronicle.

In 1907, Mortimer Fleishhacker Sr., the founder of Anglo California Bank and the Great Western Power Co., started assembling adjacent swaths of land in Woodside with the goal of building a family compound, according to Christie's International Listing, which holds the listing along with Compass.

The home has remained in the family ever since — until a few weeks ago when the Fleishhacker family put it on the market for $135 million.

Fleishhacker Sr.'s great-grandson, Marc Fleishhacker, who lives in Florence, Italy, told Bloomberg that he and the nine other cousins who own shares of the home decided to sell it as the family grew and the question of who would inherit the property became too complicated.

Zackary Wright of Christie's International Real Estate and Brad Miller and Helen Miller of Compass are the listing agents.

Woodside, where Fleishhacker Sr. amassed his sprawling estate, is a wealthy suburb of about 5,500 people near San Jose.

woodside california
Filoli, an historic country estate in Woodside. Getty Images/Sean Duan

Woodside's median household income is more than $250,000 and the typical home value is nearly $3.6 million.

Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison owns a 23-acre estate in Woodside, and multiple other tech billionaires have been known to own homes there.

Green Gables comprises seven houses with a total of 32 bedrooms, three swimming pools, tennis courts, a barn structure, and expansive grounds that include orchards, formal gardens, and woodlands.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

Each of the estate's six other homes are in their own secluded areas, according to the listing.

The main home overlooks a 60-by-300-foot Roman pool with an aqueduct-like stone edifice.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

Wildlife like deer and great blue herons can be spotted roaming the property, according to the Millers, the Compass listing agents.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

And it takes more than two hours to walk around the estate's vast acreage, the Millers told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Green Gables' main 10,000-square-foot residence was the first structure to be completed in 1911.

silicon valley estate green gables
There's plenty of patio space for al fresco dining and entertaining. Christie’s International Real Estate

It features plenty of patio space for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Inside, many of the furnishings were chosen and designed by Elsie de Wolfe, a New York interior designer whose high-profile clients included the Duchess of Windsor.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

The mansion itself was designed by architects Charles and Henry Greene.

The estate's expansive grounds have both formal gardens and woodlands with native California shrubs and flowers.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

Flowering wisteria plants can be seen on some parts of the property.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

In one quiet corner of the grounds sits a rustic two-story teahouse that has a kitchen and a covered patio area.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

Green Gables may be the priciest current listing in Woodside, but the area is full of other astronomical real-estate prices.

silicon valley estate green gables
Christie’s International Real Estate

About 2.5 miles away, a nearly 13-acre estate with an equestrian arena and horse stables is on the market for $50 million.

Woodside's real-estate record was set in 2013, when Softbank founder Masayoshi Son dropped $118 million on a nine-acre estate that was never publicly listed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

