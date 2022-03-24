SILK Laser Australia Limited (ASX:SLA) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

SILK Laser Australia (ASX:SLA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study SILK Laser Australia's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SILK Laser Australia is:

5.1% = AU$4.4m ÷ AU$87m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SILK Laser Australia's Earnings Growth And 5.1% ROE

At first glance, SILK Laser Australia's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 5.1%, we may spare it some thought. Moreover, we are quite pleased to see that SILK Laser Australia's net income grew significantly at a rate of 55% over the last five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared SILK Laser Australia's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.1%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SLA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SLA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is SILK Laser Australia Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that SILK Laser Australia certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

