SILK Laser Australia Limited (ASX:SLA) Not Flying Under The Radar

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider SILK Laser Australia Limited (ASX:SLA) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 19.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

SILK Laser Australia could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for SILK Laser Australia

pe
pe

Keen to find out how analysts think SILK Laser Australia's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For SILK Laser Australia?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like SILK Laser Australia's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. That's essentially a continuation of what we've seen over the last three years, as its EPS growth has been virtually non-existent for that entire period. So it seems apparent to us that the company has struggled to grow earnings meaningfully over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 31% per year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that SILK Laser Australia's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of SILK Laser Australia's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for SILK Laser Australia that we have uncovered.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on SILK Laser Australia, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

