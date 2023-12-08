'Silky' Sullivan was sharp, colorful: Vero Beach attorney made memories inside court, out

You could write a book of stories involving Vero Beach attorney Charles Sullivan Sr., who died Nov. 8

Not only would he tell them, but he made memories. Here are just a few remembrances:

His friends, lawyers Buck Vocelle and Bob Stone, and Sullivan, in a 1992 Press Journal article, told of when Sullivan defended a kidnapping suspect and saw the prosecutor, a friend, in the restroom during a break.

Back in court, Sullivan said, “I would try to get up and say a word, and (the prosecutor) would object, saying I was trying to interfere with his closing arguments.

“He asked the judge to please instruct me to stop interrupting him. I told him I’d be happy to do so, but all I wanted to do was tell him his pants were unzipped.”

On the Appalachian Trail

Charles Sullivan Sr. poses during a hike on the Appalachian Trail in the early 1980s in North Carolina.

My wife, Lee, who spent lots of time with the Sullivan family before we married, has her own favorite story. In the early 1980s, she visited the family’s North Carolina home and went on what was supposed to be a short morning walk on the Appalachian Trail with Sullivan and his son, Chuck. Chuck had to leave early and suggested they take a map.

But Dad knew better.

By late afternoon, they were lost, my wife recalled. The confident Sullivan figured if they could find and follow a waterway, they’d find civilization.

Eventually they did, a cabin in the woods. Sullivan knocked on the door, a boy opened it and a pack of dogs ran outside, my wife said. Sullivan talked the boy’s father into giving them a ride home, much to the relief of my wife and his family.

One of my favorite Sullivan court stories is from 1985 during the trial of a man charged with dumping bales of marijuana out of a plane over the Atlantic Ocean before landing at an air park west of Vero Beach. Bales washed ashore after the men and plane were videotaped by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard video: What was falling from sky?

Defendant David Fretwell; his attorney, Charles Sullivan Sr.; Circuit Judge L.B. Vocelle and Assistant State Attorney Dan Vaughn inspect a Piper Aztec at New Hibiscus Airpark west of Vero Beach during Fretwell's marijuana trafficking trial Wednesday Sept. 11, 1985.

Sullivan called a Coast Guard witness, who testified he knew of 15 to 20 bales of marijuana floating off nearby shores the prior two years.

“The purpose of this witness is to show that it (marijuana) is floating around out there like grouper,” Sullivan told the court, admitting his client might have smuggled something, but prosecutors had no way to prove what.

After all, a Coast Guard videotape of specks dropping from the air could have been boxes of ancient Incan art, heroin, cocaine or … parrots, Sullivan said.

Parrots?

It wasn't enough to raise a reasonable doubt of guilt in jurors' minds and avoid a conviction.

But it was enough to make it one of my memorable Sullivan moments.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

