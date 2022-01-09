The Sill is here to liven up your home with 50% off indoor plants, planters, succulents and more

Save up to 50% on top-selling plants, planters, pet bundles and more at The Sill.

If you plan on staying indoors as much as possible during the colder months, why not breathe a little life into your home? Thanks to The Sill's 50% off sale, you can create a chic indoor jungle that will thrive all year round with minimal effort. Whether that means a hearty succulent or a faux plant that will have all your friends believing you have a stellar green thumb, The Sill is here to help.

The online plant retailer is offering 50% off indoor planters, faux plants, succulents, pet-friendly plants and more. That means shoppers can take home new plant babies for as little as $16!

We put the Instagram-famous plant delivery service to the test and were impressed. Shipping was fast, our plant arrived in perfect condition and it was easy to take care of the shrub using the resources available on The Still's website. "I'd buy another Sill plant in a heartbeat," Reviewed's managing editor of core content, Meghan Kavanaugh, said.

If you love houseplants but are worried about your dog snacking on them, we have an option for you. No, we can’t stop your dog from exploring the indoor greenery. But, The Sill has a pet-friendly plant parent set that includes three to five plant picks that are safe around pets. The three-plant set is currently down to $31 from $51—that's a $20 discount! Both sets come with plants in a range of sizes so you will have a little bit of everything.

Working on your green thumb? Consider investing in a variety of succulents. Right now you can get three small budding succulents, usually listed for $24, for just $16. Meanwhile, you can also save on sets of six and twelve. These drought-tolerant mini succulents require minimal maintenance (and minimal water!), growing best in direct sunlight or on small windowsills.

If you're itching to expand your botanical family, now's the time to shop. Head to The Sill right now to find your next plant baby at the best price—these plant-tastic sales won't be around for too much longer.

