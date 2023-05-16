‘Silly goose:’ Teen caught going nearly 100MPH over the limit in Forsyth County

A pair of Georgia teens are now facing charges after getting up to 140 miles per hour while speeding away from deputies.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was driving down Canton Hwy. just after midnight one day last week when a white BMW sped past him in the opposite direction going 87 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone.

Dash camera video from the chase shows the car fly past the deputy. The deputy can be seen turning around and beginning a high speed chase with the car.

As the BMW was speeding away, the deputy clocked him going 140 miles per hour.

When the car approached Chamblee Gap Road, the driver slowed down because of the curves in the road. The deputy was able to conduct a PIT maneuver and stop the car.

The 19-year-old driver, who has not been identified, had a class D license which prohibited him from driving at night.

The passenger, who is also 19 years old, appeared to be drunk and the deputy found alcohol in the passenger floorboard.

“All these bad decisions when all you had to do was stop. A 19-year-old putting every other driver and our deputy at risk, much less himself and his passenger. It’s way easier to stop and deal with the issue because if you don’t, we will stop you,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic container and violation of a class D license.

The passenger was charged with possession of alcohol under the age of 21.

The driver can be heard on body camera video asking the deputy to call his mother. The deputy asks how old the driver is before calling him a “silly goose” and saying he chose the wrong county to break the law in.

