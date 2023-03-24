Siltronic AG's (ETR:WAF) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 89% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Siltronic is €128 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Siltronic's €67.85 share price signals that it might be 47% undervalued

The €71.67 analyst price target for WAF is 44% less than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Siltronic AG (ETR:WAF) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€590.0m -€47.0m €331.7m €294.7m €366.3m €417.6m €458.8m €490.6m €514.7m €532.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.01% Est @ 9.85% Est @ 6.95% Est @ 4.91% Est @ 3.48% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% -€541 -€39.5 €256 €208 €238 €248 €250 €246 €236 €224

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €533m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (9.0%– 0.2%) = €6.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €6.0b÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= €2.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €3.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €67.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Siltronic as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.495. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Siltronic

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Semiconductor industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Siltronic, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Siltronic (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does WAF's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

