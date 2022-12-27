Siltronic's (ETR:WAF) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Siltronic's (ETR:WAF) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Siltronic:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = €460m ÷ (€3.5b - €409m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Siltronic has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Siltronic compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Siltronic here for free.

So How Is Siltronic's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 15% and the business has deployed 197% more capital into its operations. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Siltronic has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 34%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Siltronic (at least 2 which are a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

