Silver Alert canceled for missing Cumberland man after body is found outside burning truck

CUMBERLAND – The police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old man after finding a body outside his burning truck.

The deceased individual has not yet been officially identified.

Frederick Mumford, who was last seen on Scott Road in Cumberland on Friday morning, was declared missing on Friday night. An alert from the Rhode Island State Police said that he was "believed to be endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues."

Late Friday night, members of the Cumberland Police Department "were able to triangulate a location for Mr. Mumford and his vehicle" in Hopkinton, according to a news release from Chief Matthew J. Benson.

However, when first responders arrived, the truck was "actively engulfed in flames."

"Additionally, a deceased subject was located outside the vehicle as well," the release said.

The state police are investigating the death and the burned vehicle. Cumberland police are assisting and have briefed Mumford's family members, Benson said.

