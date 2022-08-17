Silver Alert | Dementia patient missing overnight from Richland nursing facility

Richland police are asking for help finding a 68-year-old man who disappeared from a nursing facility late Tuesday.

Samuel Myers was last seen at midnight at the facility on the 200 block of Torbett Street, Richland police said. Investigators believed he walked away from the facility.

Samuel Myers

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Myers, who is described as 5-foot-11, 240 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Myers has dementia and other health complications and needs his medication.

Anyone with information about Myers’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, said a police news release.