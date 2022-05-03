Silver Alert issued for missing 32-year-old man with cognitive impairment

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old man who has been reported missing, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Jesse Rabbat DeRoberts was last seen at the Red Roof Inn on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE in Hickory.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said DeRoberts may have been diagnosed with dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

DeRoberts is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has short blond hair and blue eyes.

The Hickory Police Department said it believes DeRoberts may have been heading to Lenior or possibly Florida.

Officials have not released a photo of the man.

Anyone with information about DeRoberts’ whereabouts should call Cameron Beal at the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

