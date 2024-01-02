Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man reported missing in Kansas City

Kansas City Police have issued a Silver Alert seeking help locating a missing 85-year-old man.

Robert Kampert was last seen on Monday around 3:30 p.m. driving a 2016 white Toyota Camry in the area of 48th Street and I-435, police said.

He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Police said Kampert was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark jacket, with blue jeans and glasses.

If located, police are asking the public to call 911.