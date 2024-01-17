Silver Alert issued by CHP for elderly Sacramento County woman missing for nearly 3 weeks

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly Galt woman last seen about three weeks ago.

Karen Greenberg, 83, was last seen about noon Dec. 28 driving a red 2013 Honda Civic, said CHP officials, who activated the alert on behalf of the Galt Police Department.

The vehicle, which has California license plate No. 7CJV196, was seen near Village Circle and Village Drive in Galt, the CHP said.

Greenberg is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes, the CHP said.

Anyone who spots Greenberg is asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is implemented when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively-impaired person goes missing and is at-risk, according to the CHP.

SILVER ALERT - Sacramento County

Last seen: Village Circle & Village Drive, Galt@GaltPolice



