Silver Alert issued for Dallas elderly man missing since Thursday afternoon

A Silver Alert was issued by the Dallas Police Department on Thursday evening for a missing 86-year-old man.

Police are searching for Bobby Rodgers, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Rodgers is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 1:45 p.m. on the 2300 block of Morrell Avenue wearing a green jumper, black shoes, and was using a gray walker.

Police believe Rodger’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Rodgers is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.