Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Caldwell

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find an elderly man last seen in Caldwell Monday afternoon.

John Passwaters, 79, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 5:11 p.m. on Monday at 1515 W Highway 21 in Caldwell, a notice from Texas DPS said. He was seen in a beige 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with TX License Plate CVR2153. Officials said the driver’s side mirror is cracked and painted red.

The Round Rock Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find an elderly man last seen in Caldwell Monday afternoon | Courtesy Texas DPS

Passwaters is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a Nike logo on the front, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes, according to DPS.

Officials believe Passwaters poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 341-3168.

