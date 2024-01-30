Silver Alert issued for elderly man last seen in Caldwell
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find an elderly man last seen in Caldwell Monday afternoon.
John Passwaters, 79, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 5:11 p.m. on Monday at 1515 W Highway 21 in Caldwell, a notice from Texas DPS said. He was seen in a beige 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe with TX License Plate CVR2153. Officials said the driver’s side mirror is cracked and painted red.
Passwaters is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a Nike logo on the front, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes, according to DPS.
Officials believe Passwaters poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Round Rock Police Department at (512) 341-3168.
