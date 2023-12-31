Silver Alert issued for Garland man, 70, missing since Friday, officials say

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 70-year-old Garland, Texas, man who left his house on Friday morning and did not return, officials said.

Gary Lynn Chambers was last seen getting into a vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Travis Street in Garland, according to the alert. The vehicle was a gold colored 2008 Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate FVG1896.

Chambers is a white man, about 6 feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and plaid pajama bottoms when he disappeared.

Chambers has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to the alert, and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Chambers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

