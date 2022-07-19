Silver Alert issued for Huntersville man, 87, who could be headed to Denver

WSOCTV.com News Staff
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man in Huntersville.

According to Huntersville police, William Charles McPike, 87, was reported missing from 10200 Hamptons Park Drive. Arbor Ridge at Huntersville, a retirement community, is at that same address.

Police believe McPike has dementia or another cognitive disability. He’s 6 feet tall with brown eyes and short, white hair. He weighs 207 pounds. According to police, McPike was last seen wearing a blue hat that says “NYPD,” a blue sweatshirt with bold white letters that read “gym n tonic,” a white t-shirt, dark jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Police believe he could be heading to a home on Flat Rock Drive in Denver.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call police at 704-464-5500.

