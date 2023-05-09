Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Northeast El Paso man

Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·1 min read

The El Paso Police Department on Tuesday afternoon issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old man who has been missing for four days.

Mel Villalobos, of Northeast El Paso, was last heard from on Friday and has been reported missing, according to a police special bulletin.

It is unknown what Villalobos is wearing, but he usually wears shirts of the Pittsburgh Steelers, police reported. Villalobos is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and is bald with brown eyes. He may have a white beard.

Anyone with information on the location of Villalobos may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400.

