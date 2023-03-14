Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Dallas man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man who was last seen Monday morning in Dallas.

Jesse Dale Jr. was last seen in the 3200 block of Morgan Street around 4:30 a.m. He was driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado with the Texas license plate DSY6319. The Silverado is a crew cab pickup truck Texas edition, according to the alert.

Authorities said Dale has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and they believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Dale is a Black man, about 5-foot-8, weighing around 250 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. There was no description of his clothes given in the alert.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Dale’s truck was seen on a Flock license plate camera shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of South Second Avenue. Police said Dale may be confused and need assistance.

Anyone with information about Dale’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268 or call 911 in reference to case number 043552-2023.