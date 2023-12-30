Silver Alert issued for missing elderly woman in Tularosa, NM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Otero County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert and is seeking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old elderly woman.

Lindy Harper, 74, of Tularosa, was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at her residence on River Road in Tularosa, New Mexico. Her last known direction of travel was on Higuera Ave in Tularosa.

Harper was last seen wearing blue jeans, and an orange sweatshirt. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 lbs., with hazel eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to contact the Otero County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 437-2210 or dial 911.

