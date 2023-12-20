EVANSVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for 15-year-old Danica Short, who reportedly left Hillcrest Youth Services in Evansville earlier this month and has not been heard from since.

The alert states Short is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has blond hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Short's whereabouts is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department by calling 812-436-7954 or by dialing 911.

The Indiana Clearinghouse for Information on Missing Children and Missing Endangered Adults issued the silver alert at the request of the EPD, which reported Short missing from Hillcrest Youth Service's group home on Dec. 10.

Short was last seen wearing "a dark coat, black pants and white and black athletic shoes," the silver alert states. "She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

Hillcrest Youth Services is a non-profit organization that provides emergency housing and in-patient programming for adolescents.

"Emergency shelter and residential services are available to children and adolescents, ages 10 through 21 years of age, who need out-of-home placement," Hillcrest's website states.

Hillcrest's group home, where Short was reported missing from at approximately 8:50 p.m. Dec. 10, is located at 2700 W. Indiana Street in Evansville, just north of the West Lloyd Expressway.

Members of Short's family have taken to social media to raise awareness about her disappearance. The EPD's initial post regarding Short had been shared nearly 2,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville teenager Danica Short