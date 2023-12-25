Silver alert issued for missing Milwaukee woman, 82-year-old Gladys L. Warford

Gladys L. Warford was last seen at 4 p.m. Dec. 24

A silver alert was issued early Monday for a missing Milwaukee woman, 82-year-old Gladys L. Warford.

Warford was last seen at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 4800 block of North 58th Street. She was operating a 2020 turquoise blue Jeep Renegade with a Wisconsin license plate of AJR6956. She was wearing a Packers or Bucks hat, a brown sweater with a green vest, and brown peanut foam slippers.

Warford, who is Black, is 5-foot, 120 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Division from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7302 or the Sensitive Crimes Division from 8 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7405.

