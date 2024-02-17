Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee woman. Here's what we know

Frieda M. Walton

A Silver Alert has been issued for a critically missing 67-year-old Milwaukee woman.

Frieda M. Walton was last seen Saturday morning at 1 a.m. near the intersection of North 25th Street and West Wells Street.

Walton is described as a Black woman, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair styled in braids.

She was last seen wearing seen wearing a black fur winter coat, a black winter cap, blue jeans and a pair of black knee-high boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District Three at 414-935-7232 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 414-935-7360 between midnight to 8 a.m.

