Silver Alert issued for missing Muncie teen

Ella Saylor

MUNCIE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Muncie teenager.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Ella Saylor.

She is a white female, 5-feet-4 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was most recently seen wearing a gray Mackinaw jacket with "Washington DC" on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces printed on them.

She was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday. Saylor is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Ella Saylor's whereabouts is asked to call the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Silver Alert issued; Muncie girl missing