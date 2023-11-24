Silver Alert issued for missing Overton County man

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Overton County man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 77-year-old Ronnie Lee Sapp was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans, and green shoes in Monterey on Thanksgiving Day.

Sapp may be driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck with TN tag 003BHNL. He also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help, according to investigators.

The TBI said there is no known direction of travel.

Sapp is 6 feet tall and weighs 201 pounds; he has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overton County Sheriff’s Office at 931-823-5635 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

