Silver Alert issued for San Antonio elderly man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for an elderly man who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Garza, 67, was last seen walking around 4 p.m. at 14807 O’Connor Road in San Antonio, and the Texas Department of Public Safety later issued a Silver Alert.

A Silver Alert was issued for an elderly man last seen in San Antonio | Courtesy Texas DPS

Garza is diagnosed with cognitive impairment and is described as a white man, 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown camouflage jacket, according to officials.

Garza’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, officials said.

If anyone has any information on Garza’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact SAPD at (210) 701-7660.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.