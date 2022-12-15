Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut

A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said.

Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday night and had been missing from their Webster home since about 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to the Webster Police Department.

“The Melewskis reportedly stopped in Shrewsbury to ask for directions back to Webster, but never returned home,” police said in the Silver Alert that issued Wednesday.

In a Facebook post early Thursday morning, Webster police announced the couple was found in the coastal Connecticut town of Clinton, which is about 78 miles away from Webster.

“The Melewskis have been located in Clinton, Connecticut...They were found roadside and are being transported to the hospital via ambulance to be evaluated as a precaution,” the department wrote in the post.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The Melewskis bave been located in Clinton, Connecticut. I am told that they were found roadside and are being... Posted by Webster Police Department Massachusetts on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

