Silver Alert issued for woman, 74, reported missing from Statesville

A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday morning for a missing 74-year-old woman from Iredell County.

Barbara Houser Bellamy, who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive disability, was last seen at a home on Miller Farm Road in Statesville, authorities said.

Bellamy is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. Authorities said she has short brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a “light-colored” nightgown, investigators said.

Authorities believe she could be in a gray 2003 Lexus RX300 with North Carolina license plate number REH1611.

Anyone with information about where Bellamy might be should call Deputy R. Ball at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

