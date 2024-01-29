Silver Alert: KCPD searching for missing 60-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman last seen on January 28 near her residence at NW 78th Street and N. Bradford Ave around 10:45 a.m.

Marile Creason is a white female who is 5’5, 110 lbs, has grey hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red and white long sleeve Kansas City Chiefs shirt and blue jeans.

She was last seen driving a red, 2008 Mazda Miata with Missouri license plate LH2-H2W. She is suffering from health issues that need medical attention and might be confused.

If located, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Squad at 816-234-5043

