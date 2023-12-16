Silver Alert: KCPD searching for missing 75-year-old Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing woman last seen near the 3200 block of Cleveland Ave. around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The woman is Nancy Jo Johnson. She is a Black woman last seen wearing a brown wig and a night gown. She also walks with a cane.

She is 75 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 210 lbs with brown eyes.

Her family is concerned about her safety due to her medical health and cognitive impairment. She has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Johnson left her home on foot and has not been heard from since.

If she is located, you are asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

