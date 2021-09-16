Silver Alert: Missing 81-year-old Fort Worth man last seen on Jacob Court in Ridgmar

Fort Worth police are looking for 81-year-old Charles Edward McKinney, who was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jacob Court.

Charles Edward McKinney was last seen in the 6500 block of Jacob Court on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for McKinney, whose family believes he is lost and in danger, according to a Fort Worth Police Department missing person post.

Charles Edward McKinney, W/M, DOB 06/01/1940, is 81 years old, 5’10”, 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Last seen on the 6500 block of Jacob Ct on 9/15/2021 at 4:45 p.m. Last seen driving a gray Toyota Tacoma TX plate DDK-8585

Any info, please call missing persons. pic.twitter.com/4IxvzfKRiA — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 16, 2021

McKinney was last seen driving a gray Toyota Tacoma truck with Texas license plates DDK-8585, according to the post.

Anyone with information on McKinney’s disappearance should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.