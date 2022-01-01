Silver alert: Police find missing 73-year-old Port St. Lucie man

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police found a senior citizen who drove away from his home on New Year's Eve and was missing nearly a full day.

Michael Murphy is 73 years old and suffers from dementia and hearing loss, Port St. Lucie police said. He left his home about 5:30 p.m. Friday in a 2018 silver Honda CRV. The Silver Alert, issued after midnight Saturday, indicated there was no known location where Murphy may have been headed.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, police said Murphy was found safe in Vero Beach.

