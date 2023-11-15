Silver Bells in the City Commemorative Ornament: The magic behind the making

TechCrunch

Truepill, a digital health startup that provides pharmacy fulfillment services for healthcare organizations, has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of more than 2.3 million patients. In a data breach notice published on its website, the company says Postmeds, the parent company behind TruePill, experienced a “cybersecurity incident” that allowed unnamed attackers to gain access to files used for pharmacy management and fulfillment services between August 30 and September 1. Do you have more information about the Truepill data breach?