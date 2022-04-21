Silver City police investigating a homicide

Justin Garcia, Silver City Sun-News
SILVER CITY - Silver City Police say they are investigating a possible homicide after discovering a body and have announced one person is in custody.

According to a news release from Silver City Captain of Investigations Melinda Hobbs, police discovered a 55-year-old man inside a shed near a home about 9 a.m. April 20 on the 700 block of East 12th Street.

Police initially believed that the death was a suicide. However, detectives on scene later determined that the death was the result of foul play.

"A male subject is currently in Investigative Detention in relation to the crime," Hobbs said.

