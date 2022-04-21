SILVER CITY - Silver City Police say they are investigating a possible homicide after discovering a body and have announced one person is in custody.

According to a news release from Silver City Captain of Investigations Melinda Hobbs, police discovered a 55-year-old man inside a shed near a home about 9 a.m. April 20 on the 700 block of East 12th Street.

Police initially believed that the death was a suicide. However, detectives on scene later determined that the death was the result of foul play.

"A male subject is currently in Investigative Detention in relation to the crime," Hobbs said.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

Keep reading:

This article originally appeared on Silver City Sun-News: Silver City police investigating a homicide