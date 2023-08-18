Silver Creek Water Corporation pursues sale to Indiana American Water

Aug. 17—SELLERSBURG — The Silver Creek Water Corporation (SCWC) board is pursuing the sale of the water system to Indiana American Water Corporation (IAWC), which would result in increased rates for customers.

The SCWC Board of Directors has sent letters and ballots to members of the nonprofit corporation announcing that the directors are pursuing the sale for $45 million, but the sale has not yet been finalized.

On July 28, the board approved a preliminary asset purchase agreement with IAWC. However, the deal will depend on approval from SCWC membership and the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

Customers of SCWC have until Sept. 15 to mail completed ballots to the corporation. The water system serves about 8,000 customers.

If IAWC acquires the corporation, SCWC customers using 5,000 gallons of water a month would see an increase from $34.75 to $58.40, according to the letter from the SCWC board.

If the sale goes through, it would include a payout of about 5.6% of the total sale price, which would amount to $2.52 million. This will include compensation to the SCWC Board of Directors and retention/salary bonuses for SCWC employees.

This would amount to a projected $900,000 split between the seven board members and a retention package of a $11.6 million split between the 11 employees of the corporation, according to the SCWC Board of Directors.

SCWC members would be reimbursed for their membership fee if the sale occurs, and they would receive "an estimated payment of approximately $4,500 [to] $4,800 per membership from the sale proceeds."

Michael Gillenwater, a local attorney who is a customer of SCWC, reached out to the News and Tribune with his concerns about the potential acquisition. He received the letter from the corporation on Friday and the ballot on Wednesday.

"I am shocked at the fees the board members have voted to pay themselves, and the employees," he said in an email to the News and Tribune. "I am more concerned that my water rates will nearly double if the sale goes through."

He feels the board has shown a lack of transparency.

"Ultimately, what I think would be most helpful would be to have an advertised public hearing where these issues could be discussed by and with members of the water corporation," Gillenwater said. "It seems unfortunate that the Board did not allow that to happen after their pitch for the sale was mailed and before ballots were mailed out."

Gillenwater said as an attorney, he represented two municipal clients in the sale of water systems, including the water utilities for Oak Park Conservancy District and the City of Charlestown.

He feels those sales were "much different" than the proposed SCWC sale, saying the board is "personally benefitting" in a "lucrative way."

"The reason for those sales [was] that ultimately the rate-payers would be benefitted, as necessary repairs and upgrades and the cost of water would have resulted in higher water rates than if the sale had not occurred," he said. "In neither case did the people making the decision to sell receive a personal benefit."

Gillenwater said he questions the "fairness and ethics" of the board's procedures in pursuing the sale.

"They have clearly not provided a meaningful forum for public discourse, as I believe is their fiduciary duty," he said. "They have not been completely forthcoming about their personal interest in recommending the sale."

According to the SCWC letter, IAWC has repeatedly approached the corporation with interest in purchasing the water system.

In 2022, the IAWC "made a very strong offer to the board," and the SCWC board has negotiated the deal for more than a year "with the members' and employees' best interests in mind," the letter states.

The letter clarifies that the SCWC is in "good financial health."

"SCWC and its water system are not, in any way, financially troubled or in a state of technical or operational distress."

Gillenwater shared an emailed response he received Tuesday from the SCWC board in response to his questions about the potential sale.

The board stated that although the corporation has been able to maintain lower rates over the years, they expect that rates will eventually rise without the sale to IAWC "due to rising expenses" and "lower growth projections."

According to the letter, IAWC has increased rates by an annual average of 2.9% since 2009.

The SCWC board said in the letter that the proposed retention package for corporation employees will contribute to the success of the sale, saying it will help the staff "remain on the job and ready to help with the extra duties involved with the sale."

According to the letter, current employees with SCWC will be able to transition to employment at IAWC.

The letter describes the SCWC board as the "guiding force of the company," and it attributes the board's payment to its role in negotiating the purchase without engaging in a broker:

"The board did not engage a broker and negotiated directly with IAWC, thus saving SCWC and its members an estimated $3 million in brokerage fees on the sale. The Board also negotiated a purchase price of $45 million, which was an increase of $9 million from the initial offer. This results in a favorable payout to each member and a price the board believes is at the top of the range for the company's fair market value."

According to the SCWC board, the IURC will present a public hearing if the corporation's membership votes in favor of the sale.

Sellersburg Town Manager Charlie Smith emphasizes that the SCWC is not a municipal utility, and it is not associated with the town. The SCWC covers the northern part of Sellersburg.

"It's member-owned, so all of those people get an opportunity to vote on the sale of this utility as members because realistically, everyone who lives in that north half of town that is serviced by that utility... they are basically a percentage-owner of that utility," he said. "So they all have a voice in that decision."