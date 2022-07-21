Silver Dollar City announces employee died following incident at amusement park

A News-Leader file photo of the Silver Dollar City sign.

Silver Dollar City announced Thursday that an employee has died following an incident that happened while he was working Wednesday at the theme park near Branson.

Silver Dollar City has not released the employee's name or how he was injured, saying in a news release it is "working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause."

The theme park confirmed that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. OSHA could not provide details about the investigation, as of Thursday afternoon.

The deceased employee had worked at Silver Dollar City since 2017 in maintenance and construction, the theme park said.

"Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information," Silver Dollar City said in the release.

Silver Dollar City director of public relations and publicity Lisa Rau confirmed that the theme park is open for business on Thursday.

