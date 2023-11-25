The silver influencers earning a packet on TikTok

Every day Jane McKennan logs on to TikTok, where she spends time carefully researching trends and dances on the global video-sharing app.

After some brainstorming, the 65 year old takes to the dance floor in the sitting room at her Plymouth home.

Here, she enacts the 23 million-view question: how would a piece of fusilli walk? Or farfalle?

Ms McKennan, a former childminder, has gained more than 792,000 views and 55 million likes through viral videos on her page @the_devonmaid, silly, energetic blasts of fun, all less than a minute long.

Several pieces play on her age. “Gran bet you can’t do the Fortnite dance”, challenges one viewer, which she swiftly disproves with a vigorous solo dance-off.

She is not even a grandmother yet but, in 2023, it’s just good business sense to pretend.

Videos tagged #grandparentsoftiktok received 2.1 billion views this year alone, with boomer creators ratcheting up millions of views, likes and shares.

Ms McKennan is one of many senior stars enjoying an unexpected second career at an age when others would be thinking of retirement.

Their popularity reflects a wider reassessment of the commercial value performers and artists over-60 can bring to audiences.

This year, Dame Maggie Smith became the face of fashion house Loewe’s latest autumn winter campaign, while Dame Helen Mirren , 78, took to the catwalk for L’Oreal at Paris fashion week this year.

Tapping into the wealthy over-50s demographic can be a lucrative bet for marketers.

Households where the main earner is retired represent the wealthiest group in the UK, with an average of £489,300 in median household wealth, according to the Office for National Statistics.

One in four pensioners in Britain is a millionaire, analysis by the Intergenerational Foundation has found.

More than three million people over the age of 65 live in households with property and pension wealth worth more than £1 million.

Although Ms McKennan can’t yet afford a villa in Spain, she says, she has now made enough money this year to not have to worry about returning to work.

Britain’s Got Talent headhunted her to perform last year, the Late Late Show in Ireland has shown one of her clips, and the income from her TikTok account has paid for five holidays abroad so far this year.

Beyond the financial pay-off to her bank account, Ms McKennan’s talent for silliness seems to bring genuine delight to her fans.

“I’m not a 65 year old woman who is just going to bake. Actually, I’m rubbish at baking,” says Ms McKennan.

“I don’t think I’ve ever really grown up. I’ve got this childish sense of humour.”

Among her dancing peers are Joan and Jimmy O’ Shaughnessy, both 70, from Southport, Merseyside.

It was during the 2020 lockdown when Ms O’Shaughnessy discovered TikTok for the first time and launched the profile @twojays2.

She was a few months into retirement after being made redundant from her job as an estate agent.

“I hadn’t even heard of TikTok but had a look at it,” she says.

“I saw that, you know a lot of people were dancing, so I thought well, you know, we could do that. Just for a laugh. So we did.

“We did a dance in the garden, posted it and people started following us and putting very nice comments on it. So we thought oh, that’s very nice. And it just sort of snowballed from there.”

Her account, shared with her husband of 50 years, now has over 3.9 million followers and 70 million likes.

Their videos, short clips where the couple recreate viral TikTok dances, regularly attract hundreds of thousands of views.

One seven-second clip – in which the couple shuffle rhythmically in their hallway to Sanika’s song Look At Me, has been viewed more than 90 million times.

The couple can earn £3,500 for a sponsored post, working with brands including McVitie’s and Eurovision. Recently, a cruise company took them on a 15-night holiday, in return for dances uploaded throughout the trip.

Topping up their pensions has been a bonus to this unexpected detour in their later life, she says, allowing them to help out their two adult children if needed.

“We don’t actually want more work, or to be full-time again. We’ve been told we’re not charging enough but it’s not the reason we do it.”

In fact, the pair have actively rejected working with a manager, preferring to respond to brands and artists’ requests directly.

They hope to bring “love and positivity” to their audience, many of whom post wistful comments about their relationship and obvious affection for each other.

“People ask us to be their parents or grandparents, or say they’d like to be like us when they’re older. I suppose the length of our relationship is what appeals to a lot of people because so many relationships these days don’t last very long.

“People see that we’re still happy and having fun later in life and that it is still possible to do that.”

This message of fulfilment in later life is also key for health and fitness influencer Jacqueline Hooton, 60, who runs the TikTok account @hergardengym.

“I understand my audience because I am my audience”, she says.

Identifying with her older demographic has brought the personal trainer commercial success online, where her brand deals now “rival” her other income streams.

With an Instagram reel and three-story set potentially netting her between £2,000 and £4.000, the mother of five and grandmother to three has tapped into a growing market: an “army” of midlife women who watch her videos on fitness and healthy eating, filmed from her spacious home and garden in Bognor Regis.

Alongside tutorials on “impact exercise post menopause” and “strong arms in your 60s”, she uploads mum-daughter twinning videos with her 24-year old daughter, Saffron, where they deadlift, dance, and don matching playsuits together.

“Representation of women in midlife is important”, says Ms Hooton.

“They are often sandwiched between older but still dependent grown-up children, and ageing parents.

“I encourage women to see how exercise can be integrated into their lives, and why it’s so important for their health as they age.”

For many successful influencers, it is this hard-earned life experience – garnered over decades in the world offline – that attracts viewers in their thousands.

Jeremy Rhodes-Wood, 60, introduced his upmarket tailoring business to TikTok in April 2022 at the suggestion of his 20-year-old son Charles. His page @rhodes_wood has 419,000 followers.

The outfitters in Harrogate in North Yorkshire, is a world away from TikTok’s headquarters in Beijing and Los Angeles.

The shop’s rosewood floors and neatly arranged piles of starched shirts and hand-tailored jackets possess a discreet old-world charm, which draws in millions of views to each video.

“I thought TikTok was for the young ladies and gents, with lip syncing, which is all great fun but not for us,” admits Mr Rhodes-Wood.

“My wife said, if you sell anything on TikTok I’ll eat my knickers.”

She has had to rethink her wager – since his first piece to camera, presenting a vintage Louis Vuitton locker trunk, the account has gained over 2.3 million likes.

The locker itself sold within an hour of the video being posted.

While in the past, Mr Rhodes-Wood said he had thrown money and time at websites with little obvious benefit, “losing more than I put in”, TikTok was an almost instant success.

“It was like looking at a fruit machine just spitting out likes, comments, shares. I couldn’t keep up with the phone.”

The pair film videos most days, with Mr Rhodes-Wood editing and uploading, while Jeremy responds to comments online.

Some clips introduce individual products, such as a new delivery of merino wool turtlenecks or a Louis Vuitton steamer bag.

Educational how-tos, demonstrated by Mr Rhodes-Woods, prove popular: “How to tie a Windsor knot” has reached 11 million views.

People travel from all over the world to visit the shop, he says, from as far as Japan, Dubai, Australia, and America. Closer to home, their increased visibility has drawn in residents who had walked past the door for thirty years and never thought to visit.

Although many commenters engage earnestly with the technical content of the videos: “Why would the third hat be unacceptable for the Royal Ascot?”, asks one person in a video on silk-top hats. Mr Rhodes-Woods has noted many more simply enjoy immersing themselves in the world of high-end tailoring.

“I get messages from people saying, I would never wear this stuff in Australia and I wear shorts and a t-shirt all day but I just love listening to you and your passion and this kind of thing.

“People say they’d like to hear me reading the telephone book. I think the shop captures something of a bygone era, it is a bit like going back in time.

And the views are translating into sales, with a good 30pc uptick on top of existing turnover before the shop’s new social media strategy.

“God bless it!” says Mr Rhodes-Woods – as he returns to another day of playing the algorithm with Cartier briefcases and goatskin wallets.”

