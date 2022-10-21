Silver Lake to Back Abu Dhabi AI Firm Bayanat’s $171 Million IPO

Adveith Nair
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bayanat, a geospatial and data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42, is set to raise $171 million in an initial public offering backed by US private equity firm Silver Lake and the United Arab Emirates’ most valuable company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

G42 is selling 571.4 million shares in Bayanat at 1.10 dirhams ($0.27) each. Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. will invest at that price, though the size of the commitment wasn’t immediately clear.

Artificial intelligence firm G42, which has operations spanning from energy to healthcare, will hold 77% in Bayanat after the listing. The subscription period for the offer closes on Tuesday and trading is set to start on Oct. 31.

G42 and IHC -- the UAE’s most valuable listed company that’s worth $193 billion -- are part of a business empire overseen by UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed. Silver Lake bought a stake in G42 last year, and the firm also counts Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. as an investor.

Bayanat last year started trials for the Middle East’s first driverless ride-sharing service in Abu Dhabi. The firm reported revenue of 490.6 million dirhams and a 225.9 million-dirham profit for the nine months to Sept. -- more than double from a year ago.

Its IPO is the latest sign of continuing investor demand for Gulf listings, even as listings falter globally. Abu Dhabi healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings Plc raised $300 million earlier this month.

Read More: Middle East IPO Momentum Undeterred by Global Lull

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Renault says price hikes help sales grow in Q3, confirms outlook

    PARIS (Reuters) -Renault on Friday said its sales rose to 9.8 billion euros ($9.57 billion) in the third quarter, in line with analyst expectations, as price increases allowed the firm to generate revenue growth despite a fall in car sales from the previous year. Overall group revenues grew by 20.5% when adjusted for the disposal of its former Russian unit Avtovaz, the French carmaker said, adding that it recorded its best-ever price effect as quarterly vehicle sales decreased by 2.4% from last year. Renault heads into the year's final quarter with major challenges ahead as it is finalising plans to split its thermal engine and electric vehicle departments into two separate units amid tense talks aimed at reshaping its strategic partnership with Nissan.

  • Instacart pulls IPO on volatile market conditions - sources

    Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Traditional IPOs, excluding special purpose acquisition companies, had raised a record $154 billion last year. Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source said, but added that the plans to list the company in 2022 looks extremely unlikely.

  • GoTo Talking to Alibaba, SoftBank for $1 Billion Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s largest tech company GoTo Group is in talks with its major owners for a controlled sale of roughly $1 billion of their stakes, aiming to avoid a potential stock crash when a lock-up on their holdings ends next month.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K

  • Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex assault trial selected

    A jury was selected Thursday for former film producer Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial in Los Angeles. The jurors include nine men and three women.

  • Pound to Keep Falling Whatever the Outcome of UK Leadership Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Regardless of who wins the race to succeed Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister, one thing is clear: the pound is set to keep falling.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesThat’s the prognos

  • EVgo hires former Google exec Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer

    EVgo Inc., operator of a national fast-charging network for electric vehicles, has hired veteran technology executive Tanvi Chaturvedi as chief revenue officer. The Los Angeles-based company (Nasdaq: EVGO) said Chaturvedi will focus on the customer experience and services to grow its charging network across the country. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of its PlugShare app.

  • Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

    The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies. Automakers have forecast plans to build 54 million battery electric vehicles in 2030, representing more than 50% of total vehicle production, according to the analysis. To support that unprecedented level of EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Intel reportedly to start ‘targeted’ layoffs in November

    Intel Corp. is planning on announcing "targeted" layoffs in November, according to a report late Thursday, citing an internal video shared with employees.

  • ‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular

    Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management. While Loeb may be aggressive in his investment tactics, he keeps himself firmly rooted in reality, and his recent client letter has taken clear note of

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Decline

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 dividend stocks to buy amid the market decline. If you want to see some more high quality dividend stocks, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid the Market Decline. Like many other stocks in 2022, many dividend stocks have fallen substantially this year. […]

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson for Its IPO in 1944, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the broad-based S&P 500, celebrated Dow Jones Industrial Average, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory (i.e., a minimum decline of 20% from a recent high). Just ask the longtime shareholders of healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson, or J&J for short, was founded 136 years ago by three brothers (Robert Johnson, Edward Johnson, and James Johnson) who'd worked in the medical products industry.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 1 Energy Stock That Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    The world needs oil, and will for years to come. That's why investors should take a close look at this high-yield energy player.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.