Silver Lake man who led 3 police departments in Thursday chase faces multiple charges

A 22-year-old Silver Lake man who led three police departments on a chase through Summit County in a stolen vehicle is facing multiple charges including resisting arrest and failure to comply with a police officer.

The chase began at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Cuyahoga Falls at Front Street and Hudson Drive, Falls Capt. Chris Norfolk said. Driving north, he took police through Silver Lake and into Stow.

At least one accident was reported as a result of the chase. No injuries were reported.

Stow police caught up with the suspect after a short foot pursuit near Graham and Darrow roads, said Stow Police Chief Jeff Film.

Film said the stolen vehicle was from Kent. The 22-year-old is also charged with receiving stolen property.

Additional charges could be pending from Stow and Silver Lake police, Norfolk said.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Silver Lake man charged in Thursday police chase