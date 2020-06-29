Silver One Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver One Resources, (TSX-V: SVE, OTCQX: SLVRF, FF: BRK1), based in Vancouver, focused on Silver, today announced that Greg Crowe, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th

TIME: 3:30pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

-Drilling program was completed at the Candelaria project extending the known resource down dip with grades up to 894 g/t silver plus 2.84 g/t gold over 2 meters.

-At the Cherokee property in Nevada, additional targets have been identified by mapping and sampling.

-Mapping and sampling continues at the Phoenix Silver property after the discovery of a 413 pound fragment measuring over 14,000 ounces per ton native silver.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria is being investigated. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and the possibility of increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company has staked 636 lode claims and entered into a Lease/Purchase Agreement to acquire five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems traced to date for over 12 km along-strike. The property also has potential for limestone related polymetallic plus silver and gold and/or other intrusive related systems at depth.

Silver One holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt", immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

In addition, the Company also holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets located in Mexico – Peñasco Quemado, Sonora; La Frazada, Nayarit; and Pluton, Durango, acquired from First Mining Gold, one of the Company's largest shareholders.

