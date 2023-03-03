Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.011 loss per share (vs RM0.002 loss in 2Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd (KLSE:SRIDGE) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM2.37m (down 44% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM2.18m (loss widened by RM1.82m from 2Q 2022).

  • RM0.011 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.002 loss in 2Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd shares are up 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Silver Ridge Holdings Bhd (2 are significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Lightning trade Vladislav Namestnikov to San Jose

    TAMPA — The Lightning’s second trade this week had less to do with parting ways with disappointing forward Vladislav Namestnikov and was more of a firm declaration that general manager Julien BriseBois was far from finished making moves as Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline draws nearer. BriseBois found a partner willing to take Namestnikov, and half of his salary, in the stripped-down Sharks, who ...

  • G3 Global Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: RM0.003 loss per share (vs RM0.005 loss in FY 2021)

    G3 Global Berhad ( KLSE:G3 ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM13.1m (down 45% from FY 2021). Net...

  • U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side

    For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. From the start, U.S. prosecutors in New York depicted the case as nothing less than “the corruption of international soccer” and how the executives — Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez — fed into it. “This trial has given you a unique, inside look into a series of criminal conspiracies involving corruption at the very highest levels of organized soccer and the business of broadcasting the sport,” Assistant United States Attorney Eric Silverberg told jurors, during the government's closing arguments.

  • Austin Theory Teases He Has A Surprise For John Cena On 3/6 WWE RAW

    Austin Theory wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania, and he teased that he has a surprise lined up for the former WWE Champion’s return to WWE RAW. Cena will appear on the March 6 episode of the show, which will mark his first time on WWE V since he competed in a tag team […] The post Austin Theory Teases He Has A Surprise For John Cena On 3/6 WWE RAW appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • World Baseball Classic: Team Israel and its five Floridians hope to shock opponents

    Israel will play two World Baseball Classic tune-ups when it faces the Marlins in Jupiter Wednesday and the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach Thursday.

  • Michin (Mia Yim): I’m Working My Way Up, I Can See The Progress

    Slowly but surely, Michin (Mia Yim) believes she’s finding her footing on WWE RAW. Yim previously had a brief run on the main roster as Reckoning in Retribution. When the group broke up, she was moved to WWE SmackDown, but she never appeared on the show. Instead, she was released in a wave of cuts […] The post Michin (Mia Yim): I’m Working My Way Up, I Can See The Progress appeared first on Wrestlezone.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • This Underappreciated Investment Is Yielding Over 7%

    This strategy not only provides investors with above-average income, but also has the ability to produce significant price appreciation.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $2.9 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $66 Billion in 4 Years

    This is, without a doubt, the Oracle of Omaha's favorite stock to buy -- and it's not Apple or Chevron.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 44% You Might Want to Buy on the Dip

    It allows organizations to reach more customers and streamline their operations, which means they have the opportunity to make a lot more money. One of the complexities created by cloud networks in large organizations is visibility. Teams of remote employees could be working across dozens of online applications, and if those workers are scattered across the globe, too, it can be something of a nightmare for managers to monitor their progress.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    In his most recent letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained that his extraordinary success as a money manager amounted to just a few good decisions that bore fruit over time. Keeping those nuggets in mind, one stock I could see 10x-ing in 10 years is Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Sales increased 69% year over year in the 2022 fourth quarter, closing out a year of robust growth.

  • Salesforce Update Was One ‘for the Ages.’ Activists Might Need a New Target.

    Analysts argue that Salesforce's results should "defang" activist campaigns for change at the software company. The stock soars.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.