Silver Spring armed robbery caught on camera

Reuters

The drills were conducted on Saturday, state news agency KCNA said, and come as North Korea increasingly complains over what it sees as a double standard where its military activities invite international criticism when similar exercises by South Korea and the United States usually do not. Much of North Korea's large conventional artillery force http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/010041BR2VH/index.html is deployed along the fortified border with South Korea, where they have the range to reach as far as the heavily populated capital city of Seoul.