Silver Spring road closed after crash, at least 3 being evaluated

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders were evaluating at least three people after a crash in Silver Spring Sunday evening that closed University Boulevard.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer said in a post on the platform X that crews were in the 400 block of University Blvd. E for a two-car crash.

Medical responders were evaluating at least three adults as of 7:15 p.m. Piringer said that one of them may have been ejected.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said in a post that University Boulevard East was closed at East Schuyler Road due to the crash.

