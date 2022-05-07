Silver Springs woman sentenced for robbing Dollar General

A Silver Springs woman who a little more than a year ago was charged with robbing a discount store was sentenced earlier this week by a judge for the offense.

Court records show Samantha Ann Carlson was ordered to serve three years in prison followed by three years probation on a charge of strong armed robbery as part of a plea agreement between the woman's lawyer and prosecutors. She has 461 days of credit time served while at the Marion County Jail, according to court documents.

Carlson can't have any contact with the victim or victims of the incident and is forbidden from returning to any Dollar General stores.

Officials said the 31-year-old woman entered a no contest plea and was adjudicated guilty by Circuit Judge Peter Brigham on Tuesday. She was labeled a habitual felony offender.

In January 2021, Carlson told Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives she and her husband needed money to pay bills. She said she was unemployed and wanted "to take some stress away from her husband," her arrest report states, adding she's addicted to crack cocaine.

Deputies said Carlson robbed the Dollar General at 16085 E. State Road 40. Employees thought Carlson had a gun and gave her cash.

Sheriff's Office officials got a description of the getaway car and stopped it. Carlson was the driver and detained by law enforcement officials.

