Silver staffers are America’s fastest-growing group in the workforce

The golden years have never been so productive. New research is showing that the fastest-growing group in the workforce is seniors over the age of 75.

A recent Pew Research Center survey reported that not only are there more older adults in employment – tripling from 2% in 1987 to 7% now – but they are also working longer hours with greater pay than ever before.

American employers now employ about 11 million older workers, a figure that has nearly quadrupled since the mid-1980s, and is set to get even larger. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that, in the next decade, the number of older Americans (aged 75 and older) in the labor force will grow by almost 97%.

What’s causing this silver surge? Increased life expectancy, evolving retirement plans and, for many, economic necessity. Another reason work lives are becoming longer is policy changes that mean workers now have to wait until the age of 67, instead of 65, to access full Social Security benefits.

Older Americans are also healthier than before, tend to have higher education levels and have access to more flexible and less strenuous work, making it more viable – and enjoyable – for many to continue working.

What does this mean for workers, and how can you future-proof your career now so it serves you into your golden years? Read on.

Prepare for a lengthening work life

The idea that your work life ends at 60 with a handshake and a gold watch has rapidly become far from the norm. According to Gallup, the average expected retirement age has jumped from 60 in the 1990s to 66 today, with 41% of American workers expecting to work in some capacity beyond the age of 65.

What’s more, a global Bain & Company study showed that a huge 150 million jobs will shift to workers over the age of 55 by 2030.

Why job satisfaction matters more than ever

It stands to reason that if you are working for longer, you want to be in a career you find interesting and fulfilling. The data bears this out: older workers are more than twice as likely as younger workers to work on their own terms and be self-employed (23% are, compared with 10% of workers ages 25 to 64).

Over 65s are also more satisfied with their jobs overall than younger workers, and are more likely to say they find their work enjoyable and fulfilling all or most of the time.

Many workers are even engaging in “flexitirement”, phased retirement programs that allow you to work fewer hours, but still generate income (and, in many cases, keep your health benefits).

A Mercer report showed that 36% of companies are currently offering part-time, flexible, or phased retirement choices, so consider exploring what packages and options companies in your industry offer.

Most retirement savings aren’t cutting it – is yours?

According to census data, nearly half of American adults between 55 and 66 have no personal retirement savings. Worldwide, the average pension is way below the benchmark of around 65-80% of pre-retirement earnings recommended to maintain living standards in retirement.

So if you want to wind down work on your terms as you age, it will be crucial to have a solid retirement plan to ensure that if you continue working it’s because you want to – not because you have to.

