Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's been a good week for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 6.0% to US$16.85. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$132m were what the analysts expected, Silvercrest Asset Management Group surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.52 per share, an impressive 22% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Silvercrest Asset Management Group

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Silvercrest Asset Management Group are now predicting revenues of US$146.1m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 97% to US$1.97. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$147.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.15 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 6.3% to US$22.67, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Silvercrest Asset Management Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Silvercrest Asset Management Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.1% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 0.03% per year. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, Silvercrest Asset Management Group is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Silvercrest Asset Management Group following these results. On the plus side, they made no changes to their revenue estimates - and they expect sales to perform better than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Silvercrest Asset Management Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Silvercrest Asset Management Group , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Chelsea Clinton Buys Large Block of Clover Health Stock

    Clover Health Investments stock has tumbled this year. Clinton paid $252,530 on March 3 for 100,000 Clover Health shares, a per-share average price of $2.53, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares acquired now represent her stock holdings in the company.

  • The end (of the stock market correction) may be near

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY The end of the stock market’s correction may be near. That’s because I just received an email from a prominent money manager declaring that “buy and hold is dead.” Like the first robin of spring heralding warmer weather around the corner, emails such as this one are a contrarian signal that the tide is about to turn.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks That Are Ready to Rip 50% Higher (Or More)

    What can we make of the headlines today, and how will the stock market react? These are the question that every investor must answer, in order to make a rational portfolio allocation, but the answers are, simply, less than clear. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, spiking oil prices, a probable reversal of Federal Reserve policy going forward – these are the main headwinds blowing in right now. Covering the scene for JPMorgan, chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has outlined si

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Plunged Again Today

    Capping one of the worst weeks of its life as a stock, Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) share price took a more than 11% hit on Friday. The latest blow was a recommendation downgrade and a deep price target cut from an analyst at a high-profile investment bank. Joining a clutch of fellow prognosticators trimming their expectations for Sea Limited stock was Ranjan Sharma, of JPMorgan Chase unit J.P. Morgan.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Big Block of Occidental Petroleum Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the purchase of nearly 30 million shares of Occidental Petroleum. The move could have been initiated by Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

  • 2 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Maybe the sector has been beaten down too much, or it's the role oil (now up to $100 per barrel) is playing in current geopolitical events, but electric vehicle stocks are up strongly over the past month. While a number of legacy carmakers like Ford and General Motors are down by around 10%, many EV makers are higher by about the same percentage or more. While there will be plenty of speed bumps ahead, because no industry revolution ever goes smoothly, the following electric vehicle duo still looks ready for a bull run.

  • Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

    A hacker group's deadline appears to have come and gone without any response from the company, although it doesn't necessarily matter.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alaska Air (ALK) Subsidiary Modifies Boeing 737 MAX Order

    Alaska Air (ALK) subsidiary Alaska Airlines' modified Boeing order of bigger MAX 10s and longer-range MAX 8s is expected to maximize revenues by offering more seats and helping reduce unit costs.

  • Snowflake stock skids toward worst drop on record, but analysts say that’s ‘overreacting’

    Shares of Snowflake Inc. were falling hard Thursday after the software company disappointed investors with its financial performance and outlook, but analysts seemed less quick to punish the company for what they viewed as short-term issues.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.09, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day.

  • 7 Red Flags for Lucid Group's Future

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock plunged 14% on March 1 after the electric vehicle (EV) maker posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. Lucid delivered 125 sedans by the end of 2021, but that only represented less than a quarter of its initial batch of 520 "Dream" edition Air sedans. Unlike Tesla, which offset some of those headwinds by rewriting its software for more widely available chips, Lucid seemed to struggle just as much as traditional automakers.

  • Want to Be a Contrarian Investor? Buy Viatris Stock Now

    Shares of this generic drug manufacturer are down by more than 30% in the past month, but it's probable that the market is overreacting to the long-term importance of the recent subpar earnings. 2021 was Viatris' first full year as a unified entity -- a company formed by the spinoff and merger of Pfizer's generic drug division with another generic maker called Mylan.

  • Consumers Are Sending These 2 Stocks Soaring After Hours Thursday

    Testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell helped put some context on concerns about inflation and the future path of interest rates, but market participants are still having trouble predicting how various scenarios could affect stock markets. After the market closed on Thursday, a couple of companies in the consumer sector released their latest financial reports, and their stocks rose in response. Below, we'll take a closer look at how the businesses of apparel retail-giant Gap (NYSE: GPS) and restaurant-operator Sweetgrass (NYSE: SG) performed, as well as what their prospects look like for the year ahead.

  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Insider Transactions Reveal why the Stock might have a Future

    Investors sometimes get a better picture of a company from what the insiders do, instead of what they say. That is why we will analyze the recent insider transactions for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), and see if they are justified on a fundamental basis.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."